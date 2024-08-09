More live theatre to come at The Arches outdoor theatre near Milton Keynes
Every year there is something for everyone from live family and comedy theatre to Shakespeare, gothic horror and a live music weekend.
Still to come in August, audiences can enjoy family favourite ‘Treasure Island’ this Sunday (11th August) with DOT Productions followed by their witty Wilde play, ‘The Ideal Husband’.
The mad cap comical play ‘Puck’s Comedy Dream - a Shakespeare Romp’ with actor Tony Howe takes to the outdoor stage on 17th and 18th August as well as the original one-man show ‘Sherlock Holmes – The Sign of the Four’ with Don’t Go Into The Cellar Theatre Company on Friday 23rd August.
British Touring Shakespeare is back on Saturday 24th August with an exciting original Shakespeare sequel ‘Thirteenth Night: Malvolio’s Revenge’ and gothic horror ‘The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde’.
The wholesome, heavenly show ‘Nunsense’ with Vestry Productions ends the summer of live theatre on 30th and 31st August.
Audience members must bring a chair and can enjoy homemade picnics and drinks at the venue one hour before the performance starts.
The Arches Theatre is raising funds for local charity Olney Is Kind through programme sales and asks theatregoers to give what they can to this worthy cause.
Owner and Artistic Director, David Pibworth, says: “We’re only halfway through our summer of live theatre and music and we’ve already welcomed over 1000 audience members to our outdoor venue.
“We are incredibly proud to bring a unique outdoor theatre experience to our local community and support fantastic local and professional theatre troupes and musicians.
“Come and experience The Arches while you still can this summer. We have something for everyone.”
For tickets and further information, please visit www.thearchestheatre.co.uk
