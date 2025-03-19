Mother’s Day treat at Woburn’s Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Fair
Organised by Deer Spirit Events, this vibrant exhibition and workshop space creates an atmosphere where all visitors are nurtured, valued, and respected, an ideal gift for any mum who’s in need of a bit of pampering, relaxation and inspiration.
This year’s event has a wider Spring wellbeing theme, embracing the season of renewal and growth. Attendees will have access to a wide range of professional, qualified holistic therapists, intuitive readers, and self-help experts. These practitioners provide tailored guidance to help visitors achieve balance, relaxation, and personal growth.
For those who enjoy a bit of retail therapy, the fair features fantastic retailers offering magical gifts, from crystals and candles to affirmations and home décor. These treasures are perfect for refreshing any living space and adding a touch of positivity and beauty.
Julie Fenn, organiser of Deer Spirit Events, emphasizes the fair’s transformative potential: “Join us at the Woburn Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Fair for renewal, growth, vibrant health, and a great Mother’s Day treat for your mum,” she says. “It’s a chance to connect with like-minded individuals, explore new paths to personal growth, and celebrate the joy of Spring. Why not make it a day to remember by sharing the experience with your mum?”
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, March 29th, 2024
Location: Woburn Village Hall, Woburn
Time: 11 AM – 5 PM
Free entry