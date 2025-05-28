MS Society Milton Keynes: Living Well with MS Information and Support event

Living Well with MS Free event

Local charity MS Society Milton Keynes are hosting a Living Well with MS information and support event, to inform people living with Multiple Sclerosis and their families and carers, about the support that is available locally. Thursday June 19th, 2-5:30pm, Delta Hotels Milton Keynes MK7 6HL

Whether you’re living with MS or supporting someone who is, this inspiring event is for you. Come along to gain practical tools, meet others in the MS community, and hear from leading experts in the field.

Multiple Sclerosis is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord. It’s lifelong and can sometimes cause serious disability although it can develop at any age its most common for people to be diagnosed in their 20s and 30s. Women are more likely to get it than men and it can slightly reduce average life expectancy.

The symptoms vary from person to person, and it can affect any part of the body from vision problems to muscle stiffness and spasms, numbness or tingling and chronic fatigue; problems with walking, learning, thinking, planning and controlling the bladder, co-ordination and balance can be a difficult challenge, symptoms may come and go or get worse over time.

MS Society Milton Keynes & District

The MS Society group in Milton Keynes offers opportunities for Friendship, Fitness and Financial support.

The group has regular social events online and in person. We are a mixed bunch of ages and stages of the condition so members will probably meet someone who has shared experiences can offer advice.

We encourage fitness and have two online Pilates classes and hire a swimming pool where members can swim and exercise in an accessible and friendly environment.

We fundraise to pay for these activities and can provide financial support to our members for equipment where appropriate. We also provide support with a referral to fast-track help at the MK Citizens Advice Bureau and have recently launched a Support and Coaching service providing an opportunity to talk through your situation with someone who has knowledge of MS but lends an independent ear and can assist with strategies to move forward.

The afternoon event will be held in the Marriot Delta Hotel, Tongwell Lane, Kents Hill. The event is free to attend but places must be booked in advance: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/living-well-with-ms-milton-keynes-tickets

For more information contact: 07760 380941 | [email protected] | www.mssociety.org.uk/miltonkeynes