Mulligans Milton Keynes are now offering mini golf and bottomless brunch

Milton Keynes Mulligans

Family and adult players alike can now take a swing and swig with Mulligans Milton Keynes’s new bottomless brunch offer.

Unlimited par-tee-ing has landed in Milton Keynes with Mulligans’ brand new bottomless brunch.

For just £28 per person, guests can book one hour of gaming, one main meal, and 90 minutes of bottomless drinks. At Mulligans Milton Keynes, players can choose from crazy golf, electro-darts, pool and rebound shuffleboard.

Brunchers can choose from Fosters, Inchs, selected cocktails, soft drinks, mocktails, tea and coffee.

To ensure limitless fun for families, Mulligans Milton Keynes has also introduced bottomless brunch for families, which includes one game of crazy golf, one main meal, and 90 minutes of bottomless soft drinks per person.

Both types of bottomless brunch must be pre-booked online and are available All week, 10am-3pm for groups of 4 to 12 people.

In addition to bottomless brunch, guests at Mulligans Milton Keynes can also book two 18-hole, crazy golf courses: one underwater and one jungle-themed, plus electro-darts, pool, and rebound shuffleboard.

For the full Ts & Cs or to make a booking, go to www.mrmulligan.com/milton-keynes or keep up with Mulligans Milton Keynes day-to-day updates by following @ mulligansmiltonkeynes on Instagram or Mulligans Milton Keynes on Facebook.