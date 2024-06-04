Mulligans Milton Keynes is saving the summer with 400 rounds of discounted crazy golf
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adventure Leisure is saving the summer by launching £5 rounds of crazy golf. From 4th June, 12 Mulligans and BUNKERS venues across the UK will have 100 games of discounted golf to give away each week during June, totalling 4,800 games.
Mulligans Milton Keynes will be giving away 400 games, releasing an exclusive discount code via its Instagram and Facebook pages, which will work for the first 100 people to book. New codes will be released weekly until the end of June, with games available to book and play before 17th July.
Offering the perfect place to beat the heat, or escape the rain, Mulligans Milton Keynes centres around two 12-hole, crazy golf courses: one underwater and one enchanted forest themed. The venue is also home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool and shuffleboard.
Split into zones, the venue has a full bar, bespoke cocktail stations and offers a range of sharing plates to fuel all the fun.
The discounted golf games are just the start of a summer of fun, as Adventure Leisure is committed to helping everyone get through their summer, keeping players of all ages entertained while keeping an eye on the pennies.
Adventure Leisure’s Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Brown, said: “With the promise of a mixed summer of weather this year we know how hard it can be is to keep everyone entertained without breaking the bank. Therefore, we’re so excited to be launching £5 Crazy Golf across 12 of our sites, and can’t wait to welcome adults and families alike to a Mulligans or BUNKERS near them across the UK. Let the summer of fun commence!”
To get your hands on a round of £5 Crazy Golf, keep an eye out for the exclusive discount code on Mulligans Milton Keynes social media pages:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrmulligansmk/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MrMulligansMK/
For more information on Mulligans Milton Keynes, visit: https://mrmulligan.com/milton-keynes-indoor