Musicians come together to support disability charity

Two local, well-loved musical groups are collaborating to organise a fundraising concert in support of Milton Keynes-based charity Camphill MK.

On the 22nd of June, the Musica Charity Choir and the Bradwell Silver Band will perform an evening of live music at Camphill MK's timber-clad Chrysalis Theatre, seating up to 200 people in its rake.

Volunteering their time for the special evening, the Musica Charity Choir and the Bradwell Silver Band hope that every penny of the concert will ensure that Camphill MK benefits from all ticket sales.

The Musical Director for Bradwell Silver Band, Brian Keech shared, "The programme we have put together is a celebration of joy and positivity – an evening of songs that will make you want to sing along or at least tap a foot!"

Adding, "Across the band’s 125-year history, we have received help along the way. We are proud to be able to support Camphill MK as they undertake such a worthwhile project."

The MD of Musica Charity Choir MK Ken Storry explains: “Founded in 2018, our small choir and accompanist perform 12 concerts a year in and around MK, helping charities to raise funds. Audiences say they enjoy our varied ‘something for everyone’ programming of songs in different styles. We’re delighted to be entertaining Camphill MK supporters alongside Bradwell Silver Band and look forward to a great evening together.”

As a charity, Camphill MK aims to raise £15m to build new accessible housing for adults with disabilities, and the Music for Camphill concert will be one of many initiatives planned this year to raise awareness and essential funds.