Mystery, manipulation and murder in Picture you Dead at Milton Keynes Theatre this week

If you’re looking for a fun night out, don’t miss this thriller inspired by the fascinating true story of David Henty, an art forger who became a celebrated copyist. Set in the vibrant seaside town of Brighton, the play weaves together elements of charm, deception, and betrayal in an engaging way.

The story begins when a young couple discovers what appears to be a rare artwork at a local boot sale. After featuring on the Antiques Roadshow, they learn that it could even be a long-lost masterpiece. However, as their dreams seem to be coming true, they find themselves caught in a rollercoaster ride filled with danger and intrigue as shady characters begin to close in on them.

Detective Superintendent Roy Grace is on the hunt for answers in a cold case. His investigation leads him into the thrilling world of high-stakes art dealings, where greed and betrayal lurk just beneath the surface. He crosses paths with the young couple as their newfound treasure attracts unwanted attention, and it is he who has the skills to uncover the truth and keep them safe from those willing to do anything to get their hands on it.

With tension rising and trust becoming a rare commodity, the couple must lean on each other to navigate through the chaos. Will they manage to emerge unscathed, or will their dreams be shattered by those pursuing them?

A Young Couple may have found a lost and rare artwork, but where will it lead?

The staging of the play features a design that shifts between three distinct locations: a retro 70s house, an elegant wood-panelled manor, and a cosy rooftop artist’s studio. This creative setup adds visual interest and keeps the performance lively.

The storyline is straightforward but sprinkled with fun twists that keep the audience engaged. The acting has a stylish flair that perfectly matches the tone, although one of the fight scenes felt a bit clumsy. Nonetheless, it was an overall enjoyable night filled with creativity and entertainment!

