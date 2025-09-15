National Bowl to host UK’s largest 360° fireworks experience

The UK's Biggest Fireworks Show

UK’s Largest 360° Fireworks Show Comes to Milton Keynes FireworX launches at the National Bowl this November On Saturday, 1 November 2025, Milton Keynes will host FireworX, the UK’s largest 360° fireworks experience, as the iconic National Bowl is transformed into an immersive festival of light, sound and entertainment, marking one of the biggest fireworks celebrations the UK has ever seen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Produced by two of the UK’s most innovative large-scale event teams - who together have staged over 250 spectacular shows for more than 5 million people - FireworX also involves Keith Emmett & Sons, the family fireworks specialists who delivered many of Milton Keynes’ most memorable displays, ensuring the city’s legacy of fireworks continues into a bold new era.

A Festival Atmosphere for Everyone

360° fireworks pyrosphere with a dramatic finale.

Drone and laser choreography on a grand scale

Main Stage Arena with live bands, DJs and entertainment

Halloween Funfair packed with rides and thrills

Street Food & Bars serving everything from smash burgers to churros

The return of fairground favourites once loved at Campbell Park

Early Access Tickets

Priority sign-up available now for early access to the ticket release at 7:00am on Thursday, 2 October 2025

Exclusive 20% off tickets for a limited allocation released that same day

Event Details

What: FireworX immersive fireworks experience

When: Saturday 1 November 2025

Where: The National Bowl, Milton Keynes

Tickets: Sign up now for early access at www.skyfest.co.uk