National Bowl to host UK’s largest 360° fireworks experience
UK’s Largest 360° Fireworks Show Comes to Milton Keynes FireworX launches at the National Bowl this November On Saturday, 1 November 2025, Milton Keynes will host FireworX, the UK’s largest 360° fireworks experience, as the iconic National Bowl is transformed into an immersive festival of light, sound and entertainment, marking one of the biggest fireworks celebrations the UK has ever seen.
Produced by two of the UK’s most innovative large-scale event teams - who together have staged over 250 spectacular shows for more than 5 million people - FireworX also involves Keith Emmett & Sons, the family fireworks specialists who delivered many of Milton Keynes’ most memorable displays, ensuring the city’s legacy of fireworks continues into a bold new era.
A Festival Atmosphere for Everyone
- 360° fireworks pyrosphere with a dramatic finale.
- Drone and laser choreography on a grand scale
- Main Stage Arena with live bands, DJs and entertainment
- Halloween Funfair packed with rides and thrills
- Street Food & Bars serving everything from smash burgers to churros
- The return of fairground favourites once loved at Campbell Park
Early Access Tickets
- Priority sign-up available now for early access to the ticket release at 7:00am on Thursday, 2 October 2025
- Exclusive 20% off tickets for a limited allocation released that same day
Event Details
- What: FireworX immersive fireworks experience
- When: Saturday 1 November 2025
- Where: The National Bowl, Milton Keynes
Tickets: Sign up now for early access at www.skyfest.co.uk