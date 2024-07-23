New community inspired artwork to be unveiled
The artwork, aptly titled ‘Hopes and Dreams by Design’, reflects the city’s unique blend of aspiration and meticulous planning, and delves into the very heart of Milton Keynes, capturing its essence and the myriad of emotions it evokes amongst residents.
Using direct words from local residents who participated in the project throughout 2023, Clark created a series of five paintings. Their words informed the artworks, making the pieces a true reflection of the community’s voice.
The artwork consists of five canvases, with one large piece to the left and four smaller paintings creating a cohesive montage. Painted in vibrant acrylics, the piece overlays key areas of notable importance and relevance, creating a rich tapestry of the cityscape.
“’Hopes and Dreams by Design’ is a love letter to Milton Keynes,” says Clark. “Not only from me and the project creators, but from every resident who shared their feelings about this remarkable city.”
The artwork opens a dialogue about urban planning, community sentiment and the evolving narrative of a city crafted from dreams and aspirations. Through this piece, viewers are encouraged to reflect on how design and experience intertwine in the life of a city and its people.
‘Hopes and Dreams by Design’ is being unveiled at the City Discovery Centre in the Old Farmhouse at Bradwell Abbey at 12pm on Sunday 28th July and will be on show for visitors to enjoy until 2pm. There will also be a site tour and opening of the 14th century chapel from 12.30pm until 1.30pm. It is hoped that the artwork will go on a tour of the city later in the year for as many people as possible to interact with it.
The Good City project was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and aimed to animate ‘The Plan for Milton Keynes’ – the original masterplan for the new city published in 1970. Through a series of supper club sessions, workshops, activity days and exhibitions, local community groups and residents explored The Plan and its six original goals for Milton Keynes. There were opportunities for reflection, inspiration and conversation around the successes and failures of Milton Keynes, and expressions of hopes and desires for the future.
