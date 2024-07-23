New community inspired artwork to be unveiled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How do people feel about the design of Milton Keynes? What do they feel is important to keep about it going into the future? Questions asked by the Milton Keynes City Discovery Centre at Bradwell Abbey as part of their recently completed Good City project. The answers came from community members across the city and have been interpreted into a spectacular new artwork by local artist Liisa Clark.

The artwork, aptly titled ‘Hopes and Dreams by Design’, reflects the city’s unique blend of aspiration and meticulous planning, and delves into the very heart of Milton Keynes, capturing its essence and the myriad of emotions it evokes amongst residents.

Using direct words from local residents who participated in the project throughout 2023, Clark created a series of five paintings. Their words informed the artworks, making the pieces a true reflection of the community’s voice.

The artwork consists of five canvases, with one large piece to the left and four smaller paintings creating a cohesive montage. Painted in vibrant acrylics, the piece overlays key areas of notable importance and relevance, creating a rich tapestry of the cityscape.

Hopes and Dreams by Design, by Liisa Clark

“’Hopes and Dreams by Design’ is a love letter to Milton Keynes,” says Clark. “Not only from me and the project creators, but from every resident who shared their feelings about this remarkable city.”

The artwork opens a dialogue about urban planning, community sentiment and the evolving narrative of a city crafted from dreams and aspirations. Through this piece, viewers are encouraged to reflect on how design and experience intertwine in the life of a city and its people.

‘Hopes and Dreams by Design’ is being unveiled at the City Discovery Centre in the Old Farmhouse at Bradwell Abbey at 12pm on Sunday 28th July and will be on show for visitors to enjoy until 2pm. There will also be a site tour and opening of the 14th century chapel from 12.30pm until 1.30pm. It is hoped that the artwork will go on a tour of the city later in the year for as many people as possible to interact with it.

