Jordan Gray - is a comedian and actress who has continually made history over the past 18 months, as the first trans woman to be nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award and then the first trans woman to headline the London Palladium with her solo comedy show which was followed by a very memorable appearance on Channel 4’s Friday Night Live.

Jordan is bringing her exceptionally critically acclaimed hit show ‘Is It A Bird?’ which has had over 20 5-star reviews, to The Stables, Milton Keynes on 16th November (rescheduled from September).

Jordan’s mum actually lives in MK, so she is excited to be coming “home” and says “Milton Keynes, baby! My Mum lives in Milton Keynes and there’s a banging care home there that she volunteers at. Also Milton Keynes is bluddy massive and I’ve heard there’s a service you can get where little robots deliver your shopping? (I’m not even joking, look it up, they are adorable)."

Is it a Bird? brings together Jordan’s love of superheroes, her strong Essex roots, and her life as a transgender woman in an hour of raucous comedy that resonates within and far beyond the LGBTQIA+ community. The UK’s hottest comedian takes on babies, boobies, bigots and Batman; it’s big, silly, witty, sexy, and fun.