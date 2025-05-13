New Elmer-themed attraction at Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park

An exciting new attraction based on the much-loved children’s book character Elmer the Patchwork Elephant is launching at Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park this month.

Elmer’s Jumping Pillows is the newest attraction at the park, which is part of the Gulliver’s resort in Milton Keynes, and will open on Saturday, May 24 – which is also the official Elmer Day, when the character is celebrated around the world.

The Jumping Pillows are a huge inflatable, offering young guests lots of bouncing fun, as well as great views of all the favourite farmyard animals in the Dinosaur & Farm Park.

What’s more, Elmer will also be a resident at the park for the entire summer for special meet and greet character appearances and photo opportunities.

Elmer is one of the most iconic and widely read children’s book series of all time, selling more than 10 million copies around the world since being first published by Andersen Press in 1989. The books are written and illustrated by author and artist David McKee and have been translated into more than 50 languages.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s resort in Milton Keynes, said: “Our new Elmer themed Jumping Pillows are going to be a sure-fire hit with young adventurers. The inflatable provides so much fun, we can’t wait to see our young visitors jumping for joy! Elmer is such an iconic character who children love all over the world, and we are thrilled that he will be joining us for special character appearances throughout the season.”

Day tickets for Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park cost from £11 per person.

Jumping Pillows joins other popular attractions at the Dinosaur & Farm Park, including the Lost World River Tour, Rex the roaming dinosaur and The Observation Tower.

Visitors can turn their visit to Gulliver’s in Milton Keynes with an overnight stay in an exciting array of family accommodation, which includes Princess Suites, JCB Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn-themed lodges, Western Lodges, and Woodland Lodges. And pay a visit to the adjacent Gulliver’s Land theme park which has more than 50 rides and attractions on offer.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.dinoandfarmpark.co.uk