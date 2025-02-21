New Hot Food menu introduced at Cineworld Milton Keynes

The ‘Hot Bites’ menu unleashes a huge range of delicious hot food and snack varieties that’ll make for the perfect accompaniment to Hollywood blockbusters, fun rom-coms, family adventures and more.

From Mac & Cheese Bites to Halloumi Fries, Salted Pretzels to Pizza Twists, and Sweet Churros to delicious Samosas, there’s something for everyone’s taste, so it’s the perfect time to level up your snack game as you catch the latest films.

You can even add on a range of extra dips with plenty of savoury options like Garlic Mayo, BBQ and Sweet Chili as well as dips for those with a sweet tooth with flavours like Salted Caramel and Raspberry. The full menu is available online at Hot Bites | Cineworld.

New popcorn machines have also been added to the concession counter, popping fresh popcorn all day long and filling the foyer with that irresistible popcorn aroma.

Emma Collins, general manager at Cineworld Milton Keynes, said: “We’re so excited to bring the Hot Bites menu to our cinema. We have a huge range of snacks available to cater for everyone’s different tastes – there'll be no going back once you try them out on your next cinema trip. The Chicken Goujons are my absolute favourites!”

There’s no better way to try out the Hot Bites menu than by catching one of Cineworld’s new releases. Round up your friends and catch everyone's favourite heroine in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, or if you’re after some fast-paced action thrills, then Captain America: Brave New World is out now. Tickets are available at cineworld.com or on the app.