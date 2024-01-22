News you can trust since 1981
New Sensory room in Milton Keynes opened by 22 year old Enya Deysel

In November 2023, Enya Deysel opened Sense MK; a specially designed sensory room and counselling space in Milton Keynes
By Enya DeyselContributor
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 12:55 GMT
Enya offers specialist 1-1 sensory play sessions and emotional wellbeing sessions. And the sensory room is available to rent too, if you are looking for a safe and engaging space to take your baby or child.

The sensory room is designed to suit the needs of those with and without disabilities/special needs.

The sensory room includes: a slide, ball pit, sensory swing, soft play, Montessori toys, sensory toys, musical instruments, sensory lights and much more!

Enya with a clientEnya with a client
Enya has much experience working with children and adults with learning difficulties and disabilities. The plan is for Sense MK to one day open a large centre for everyone with additional needs to have a safe space to go.

For anyone who is interested in booking a sensory session, emotional wellbeing session or if you'd like to enquire about counselling please visit the Sense MK Facebook page, @sense_mk_ on Instagram, email [email protected] or text 07714307506.

