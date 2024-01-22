Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Enya offers specialist 1-1 sensory play sessions and emotional wellbeing sessions. And the sensory room is available to rent too, if you are looking for a safe and engaging space to take your baby or child.

The sensory room is designed to suit the needs of those with and without disabilities/special needs.

The sensory room includes: a slide, ball pit, sensory swing, soft play, Montessori toys, sensory toys, musical instruments, sensory lights and much more!

Enya with a client

Enya has much experience working with children and adults with learning difficulties and disabilities. The plan is for Sense MK to one day open a large centre for everyone with additional needs to have a safe space to go.