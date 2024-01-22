New Sensory room in Milton Keynes opened by 22 year old Enya Deysel
Enya offers specialist 1-1 sensory play sessions and emotional wellbeing sessions. And the sensory room is available to rent too, if you are looking for a safe and engaging space to take your baby or child.
The sensory room is designed to suit the needs of those with and without disabilities/special needs.
The sensory room includes: a slide, ball pit, sensory swing, soft play, Montessori toys, sensory toys, musical instruments, sensory lights and much more!
Enya has much experience working with children and adults with learning difficulties and disabilities. The plan is for Sense MK to one day open a large centre for everyone with additional needs to have a safe space to go.
For anyone who is interested in booking a sensory session, emotional wellbeing session or if you'd like to enquire about counselling please visit the Sense MK Facebook page, @sense_mk_ on Instagram, email [email protected] or text 07714307506.