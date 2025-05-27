New single release for singer songwriter performing at The Stables in June

Singer songwriter Hannah Brine, whose voice & song writing style have been likened to Carole King, Norah Jones and Rumer, is performing at The Stables, Wavendon on June 14th. Hannah is also releasing her latest single “Cobwebs & Lace” on Friday May 30th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah, who is inspired by the Great American Songbook, writes & performs lush ballads & lively jazz anthems, telling tales of growth & change, of life & loss. Tickets for the gig at The Stables are available via their website https://stables.org/event/hannah-brine.

The single “Cobwebs & Lace” is co-written with Emily Phillips, a British songwriter who has had top 10 hits on both sides of the Atlantic & has worked with many artists including Florence and the Machine, Sigrid, John Newman, Rizzle Kicks, Big Time Rush, DNCE, and Nicole Scherzinger. It is the second single from Hannah’s forthcoming debut album “Blue Sky Now”, which is released in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah says “Cobwebs & Lace is an acoustic nostalgic song reflecting on how we leave behind some of what shaped our childhood as we grow. It’s about my hopes for the future, about cherishing my childhood memories while also forging my own independent path in life. We tried a couple of production ideas but this stripped-back version, featuring the most wonderful string arrangement by Paul Edis, is so honest and vulnerable.”

Singer-songwriter Hannah Brine is appearing at the The Stables on June 14th

Hannah’s debut album, “Blue Sky Now”, is released on June 27th and features ten new songs, all written or co-written by Hannah, many in collaboration with renowned songwriter Michael Garvin, who has had twenty-three number 1 hits in his career, including for George Benson, J Lo and Tammy Wynette.

An early review of the album has called it “absolutely delightful” and stated that it made “the chills run up your spine”.

Hannah is currently taking the songs from “Blue Sky Now” on the road around the country, including supporting Rumer at the Buxton Opera House, performing in Manchester at Bridgewater Hall and the Central Library, and a number of gigs in London, as well as the performance at The Stables on June 14th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah says: “The band sound so wonderful on the album, and it’s so amazing to hear songs that started life with just me at the piano now re-imagined with a full band, and string parts. It has a lot of that jazz lushness which I love, growing up listening to classic Ella Fitzgerald recordings. It’s going to be an utter thrill to give these songs life for the audience at The Stables. I just can’t wait.”

Hannah's new single "Cobwebs & Lace" is released on Friday May 30th

Although “Blue Sky Now” is Hannah’s first album, she has been writing & releasing her songs successfully for a number of years across a range of genres. Hannah co-wrote and provided lead vocals on the 2022 single “You and I” with DJ Ciaran McAuley & Roger Shah, which topped the global trance charts, and has also written a number of pieces of choral music, including Winter Lark, a song for lockdown which was featured on Scala FM. She works as a session singer & singing teacher and is also an inspirational choir conductor.