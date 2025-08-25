New Wellbeing Sessions to support neurodiverse children at the Heart of the Shires

A Little Bit of Sunshine is based at the Heart of the Shires Shopping Village, where the wellbeing sessions will be taking place.

A nearby business dedicated to supporting neurodiverse families is launching a new series of Wellbeing Sessions this autumn, helping children build confidence, develop resilience, and explore their emotions in a safe and welcoming space.

Hosted by A Little Bit of Sunshine, based at the Heart of the Shires Shopping Village on Watling Street (A5) near Weedon (Northamptonshire), the sessions will run twice a month from September 2025 through July 2026. To make them accessible for as many families as possible, each topic will be offered once during school hours (10–10.45am) and again after school (4–4.45pm). Every theme is designed to be fun, interactive, and inclusive, offering practical tools children can carry into daily life.

Upcoming sessions include:

Feeling Detective : 9th Sept (10–10.45am) & 23rd Sept (4–4.45pm)

: 9th Sept (10–10.45am) & 23rd Sept (4–4.45pm) Team Champions : 7th Oct (10–10.45am) & 21st Oct (4–4.45pm)

: 7th Oct (10–10.45am) & 21st Oct (4–4.45pm) Brave Moments : 4th Nov (10–10.45am) & 18th Nov (4–4.45pm)

: 4th Nov (10–10.45am) & 18th Nov (4–4.45pm) Kindness Counts: 2nd Dec (10–10.45am) & 16th Dec (4–4.45pm)

Owner Shelly Robert supports the children through each wellbeing activity, while still allowing for self-expression.

(with more sessions running monthly into 2026, including Bounce Back!, My Super Senses, and Celebrating Differences).

Shelly Robert, owner of A Little Bit of Sunshine and parent of neurodivergent children, said: “Families often tell us they want practical ways to help their children manage emotions, boost self-esteem, and celebrate their strengths. These sessions are about giving children those tools in a relaxed, supportive environment. Every child deserves to feel safe, seen and celebrated.”

Spaces are limited to keep the sessions small and supportive. If sessions become fully booked, additional dates will be added, and A Little Bit of Sunshine also offers bespoke sessions for schools, groups and families on request.

The sessions are designed with primary school-aged children in mind but are open to all. We kindly ask that a parent or carer stays with their child throughout the session.

For more information and to see the full timetable, visit www.alittlebitofsunshine.uk or contact Shelly at [email protected]