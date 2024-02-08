Newton Longville's Lisa Schneidau tells tales of the British landscape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Author, storyteller, environmentalist and Newton Longville native Lisa Schneidau brings 'The Tangle of the Commons,' the story of the British landscape and our relationship with the wild things around us, to Tales Tattled & Told at the Rectory Cottages in Bletchley on Saturday, 17 February 2024. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

This is a programme of old tales, laced with history, ecology and a hefty dose of the ridiculous. Expect malevolent fairies, dastardly robber kings, slimy boggarts and a particularly disgruntled wild pig.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets are £6 online through WeGotTickets.com and £8 at the door.

Lisa Schneidau

Stephen Hobbs hosts another joyous evening of storytelling and acoustic music at the historic Rectory Cottages at 49 Church Green Rd, Bletchley, MK3 6BJ.

With more stories by Lynette Hill, Lou Tribus and Peter Boyce and the music of Deck Dexter.

This event is intended for ages 16 and older.

Parking is free on Church Green Road and nearby. The Cottages are just a short walk from Bletchley’s railway station.