Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynes launches Unlimited Ninja Pass for summer holidays

Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynes is making family fun this summer even more affordable by launching their unlimited ninja pass for only £45 per person. Sessions now available to book at www.ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/mk/

Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park Milton Keynes are ensuring that families can make the most of their summer holidays this year without breaking the bank. The venue has launched their ‘Unlimited Ninja Pass’, where customers can enjoy unlimited ninja sessions at the park until 01/09/24 for just £45 per person! Pass holders will also enjoy 10% off food in the café, for all the essential ninja refuel stops.

Wayne Davies, General Manager at Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynes comments: “Summer can have a huge impact on most family’s bank balance. Combine that with the unpredictable English weather and parents have a huge headache on their hands. Ninja Warrior UK Swansea is providing a cost-effective solution to keeping the kids entertained and active all summer long, without breaking the bank come rain or shine!”

The venue which opened in Bletchley, Milton Keynes in February 2022, features a mix of adrenaline-fuelled TV show-style courses and inflatable runs inspired by the family favourite programme - combining fun, fitness and have many discovering their inner Ninjas in no time.

The venue boasts obstacles to climb, balance, jump and swing across, as well as the famous Warped Wall. Ninjas in training will need to preserve some extra energy to tackle additional inflatables complete with tunnels, battle towers and the ultimate assault course to race through. And once you’ve levelled up your ninja skills, the Ninja Café is a great place to watch and refuel.

The Unlimited Ninja Passes are available for purchase online and are valid for bookings made and held on or before 01/09/24. Passes are applicable on a per person basis and ID will need to be shown to redeem passes upon check-in. Ninja Warrior also offers parties and gift vouchers available to buy online now at www.ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/mk/. All products are subject to availability. T&C’s apply, see www.ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/mk/ for more information.