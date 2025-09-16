NJB Promotions celebrate two years of LAVISH with Ian Loveshack and Oblique

LAVISH 4 October 2025

We are proud to announce that, what started as a gem on an idea, to encourage an older crowd to put their dancing shoes back on, has now been running for two years.

LAVISH has supported various venues and DJs in Northampton town centre but to celebrate our 2nd anniversary, we’ll be hosting it at the newly refurbished Oblique Bar on the Wellingborough Road (the old Thackeries). To hit the perfect notes on the night, Ian Loveshack will be joining us to play the best poppy, dancy, souly tracks from the 80s and 90s.

If you remember Ritzy, Top of the Town and Bridge Street from those years, think of the music and the laughs that were had before social media, none of it captured but the memories are still vivid and alive. Smiling now?Then you’ll love LAVISH.

To enhance those memories, we’ve added a few grown up twists to make your evening perfect: drinks on arrival, a manned cloakroom, reserved seating for groups of six or more, tickets limited to 100, a visible host, a pre-midnight finish.

Nicky Bunting - Founder

At only £12.50 for a ticket, this really is about bringing people together who value good vibes in a private space.

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite or by calling 07531 286241 or emailing [email protected] and further information can be found on Facebook/NJBPromotions

We really would love to see you there for our final LAVISH of 2025 on Saturday 4 October at 8pm sharp!