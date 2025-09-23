No tricks, just treats! Join a cosy clay pumpkin workshop this October

A selection of handmade pumpkins created by students at this workshop. Vary sizes and designs at your wish.

This hands-on workshop is the perfect way to celebrate the season, bringing together creativity, community and a touch of autumn magic. With expert guidance from local ceramic artist Gemma Hudson-Findley, you’ll shape and design your very own clay pumpkins, a unique keepsake to enjoy year after year.

Local Ceramic Artist Gemma Hudson-Findley is inviting locals to roll up their sleeves and get creative this autumn with her much-loved pottery pumpkin workshop. Based in Kiln Farm, MK11 3HB, Gemma has built a reputation via her brand "Haus of Banshee" for her selling beautifully hand-crafted ceramics. She also teaches a variety of classes and is regularly praised on her friendly, welcoming teaching style. Her workshops regularly sell out, with participants praising the relaxed atmosphere and the joy of making something unique and handmade that will last a lifetime.

This seasonal session is the perfect way to embrace autumn while trying something new. Attendees will design and sculpt their very own clay pumpkins (people make around 3 on average) a wonderful decoration to treasure year after year, or a thoughtful handmade gift.

“No experience is needed at all,” said Gemma. “I’ll guide you step by step, so whether you’re a complete beginner or have worked with clay before. You'll also get to add colour and decorate your pumpkin however you choose, whether this be a spooky jack-o-lantern or something more cute and autumnal.”

The events poster detailing the workshop.

All tools and materials are provided, as well as free parking and free tea and coffee faciltites.

The workshop takes place on 12th October at 20 Burners Lane, Kiln Farm, and advance booking is essential to secure a place.

For tickets and more information, visit www.hausofbanshee.com/shop.

