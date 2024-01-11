Not A Game For Girls – the story of the Dick, Kerr Ladies F.C. - comes to Stantonbury Theatre

The famous true story of the Dick, Kerr Ladies F.C - one of the most successful women’s football teams during the First World War, and so popular The Football Association tried to ban them - is coming to Stantonbury Theatre, Milton Keynes from 16th - 19th May.

With drama, camaraderie, and pure joy, this is one piece of history you won’t want to miss.

Milton Keynes community theatre company, Pepper’s Ghost, brings the fascinating true story of the Dick, Kerr Ladies F.C to life in the stage adaptation of ‘Not a Game For Girls’ by Benjamin Peel at Stantonbury Theatre in May 2024.

The Dick, Kerr Ladies F.C. were the pioneers of women’s football. Formed in a munitions factory in Preston during the First World War, the all-female team played football to raise funds for wounded soldiers.

Pepper's Ghost - Not A Game For Girls

They became hugely popular during 1920 and played high-profile games at Old Trafford and Goodison Park in front of thousands. They represented England and played the first international women's football game against France winning 2-0.

In 1921, the FA banned women's football. It was the tenacity and positive spirit of the Dick, Kerr Ladies that saw them continue playing football against all odds and raising awareness of not only women’s football but their incredible success story that continues to be told today.

Artistic Director Rosemary Hill says: “Women have had to fight for centuries to level the playing field in sports. This true story shows how these women broke down the barriers in football, overcame adversity and negative social attitudes, and inspired the next generation in the great game.

Rosemary Hill, Producer and Directors, Pepper's Ghost

With the success of the Lionesses and the Milton Keynes Dons ladies’ team, I wanted to produce this play to not only tell this remarkable story but also to remind us all just how far women have come in our fight for equality in football.”

Pepper’s Ghost’s performance of ‘Not A Game For Girls’ is at Stantonbury Theatre, Milton Keynes from 16th – 19th May.