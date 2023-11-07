‘Summer Moments’, an exhibition of Ukrainian art, paintings and crafts by Olney-based artists Oleh Stryzhevskyi and Agneta Shashkova.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The exhibition will take place at the Three Hares Gallery, Cowper and Newton Museum, Olney MK46 4AJ on Tuesdays to Saturdays 11am-4.30pm (last entry at 4pm), from the 5th-19th December and Dickens Sunday 3rd December.

A new exhibition featuring oil paintings and crafts by Ukrainian refugees - a family of artists from Kyiv who have been living in Olney since May 2022, with this being their first exhibition in the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some of the works were brought from Ukraine, memories of the past life of the artists' family and glorious summer moments in Ukraine. Others are inspired by the beautiful nature and summertime around Olney.

Sunflowers 3

In addition to their paintings there will be a display of Petrykivka painted Christmas decorations and gifts.

Both artists now work as art conservators on projects in the UK.