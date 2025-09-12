Once Upon an Autumn - the cosy debut play opening at MK Gallery Café

The Poster for Once Upon an Autumn at MK Gallery

Harry Penwell Presents is proud to present Once Upon an Autumn, the debut original play by Harry Penwell! Once Upon an Autumn is the heartwarming, cosy, and delicious tale of a coffee shop, a storyteller, and a customer with a broken heart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This cosy play follows Phoebe, a barista who may or may not be the descendent of the storytelling spirit, Puck, and Jeremy, a customer who doesn’t really like coffee and really doesn’t want to talk about why he won’t stop checking his phone.

Using the power of stories, Phoebe aims to get Jeremy to come out of his shell, while convincing herself that her role as a teller of tales is a useful one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With delightful adventures through a town of lost socks, with a professor on a quest, alongside a teddy bear at sea and more, this is a must-see production for any fan of stories (or cosiness), young or old.

Irma Ivanova (Phoebe) and Jack Penwell (Jeremy), rehearsing a fight scene.

Showings are at 11am and 3pm, on Sunday, 21st September at MK Gallery in Milton Keynes.

Tickets can be bought here: https://mkgallery.org/event/once-upon-an-autumn/

We look forward to seeing you at the café!