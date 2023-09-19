Open Film Society - kicks off its opening night at The Hub Theatre with The Quiet Girl
Films are shown at The Hub Theatre, Walton Hall, The Open University, Milton Keynes MK7 6AA. Directions: https://openfilmsociety.co.uk/directions/.
The society will be putting on a total of 30 films between October 2023 and May 2024.
Membership to see all films is £85 and can be purchased from: https://openfilmsociety.co.uk.
The full annual film programme can be seen at: https://openfilmsociety.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/FILM_SOC_2023_24_leaflet.pdf.
Tickets on the door are £8, (£6 Concessions) or £30 for a Five Film Pass. Annual Membership is £85 for 30 films.
Films are normally shown at 6.30pm on Wednesdays. Sometimes more than one film per evening is shown.
For full details see: https://openfilmsociety.co.uk.
Sign up for a newsletter at: https://openfilmsociety.us20.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=fe568233e6336159ba3146080&id=7485731740.
The society is a non-profit making organisation and have been putting on films in Milton Keynes for the last 50 years. It shows high quality recent films from all over the world, that you will not see on local cinemas.