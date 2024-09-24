Open weekend at Willen Lake Health Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September, Willen Lake Health Club in Milton Keynes, operated by Freedom Leisure are excited to welcome the local community to their open weekend which has something for everyone!

With free gym access, swim, sauna, steam room and spa pool there’s something for everyone to try. There will also be a launch of their brand-new fitness timetable featuring the extremely popular Les Mills programmes such as bodypump, bodybalance and bodycombat.

Matt Taylor Gould, General Manager for Willen Lake said:

“We have a fantastic health club at Willen Lake and we look forward to welcoming our local community to our open weekend and trying out everything we have to offer. We hope this encourages people into healthy lifestyles, of becoming more active, more often”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information please visit: www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/willen-lake-health-club