Other-worldly percussion instruments land in Fred Roche Gardens with messages for us all

By Martha Oakes
Contributor
Published 24th Jul 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 12:06 BST
One of Mark Anderson's other-worldly percussion instruments in Fred Roche Gardens until Saturdayplaceholder image
One of Mark Anderson's other-worldly percussion instruments in Fred Roche Gardens until Saturday
Artist Mark Anderson pulls out all the gongs, bells and whistles and even explosive events with a stunning sound installation in Fred Roche Gardens from dusk till dark.

IF: Milton Keynes International Festival continues into its second week with this powerful and immersive sonic experience of suspense and shifting sounds taking place in Fred Roche Gardens from Thursday 24 July until Saturday 26 July.

Warning Notes is an ever-changing outdoor live performance with a motley ensemble of hand-made instruments and percussion, giving a voice to the social and ecological alarm rippling across our planet. It’s a hypnotic and playful invitation for everyone - children and adults alike - to listen to the present and contemplate our shared future.

Warning Notes is a perfect example of the 2025 International Festival’s mission to engage its audiences in new and surprising ways and to celebrate the power of artists to inspire, provoke and comfort.

Mechanical musical birds in Mark Anderson's sound installation Warning Notesplaceholder image
Mechanical musical birds in Mark Anderson's sound installation Warning Notes

Artistic Director Monica Ferguson says: “‘Warning Notes is both a whisper and a roar—a striking sound and light installation that captures attention in the most unexpected ways. With its extraordinary hand-built instruments, some crafted from salvaged materials, it creates deep, resonant tones that you feel as much as hear. This is a powerful and timely work by Mark Anderson. It’s not just a reflection on the climate emergency—it’s a call to act.”

Mark Anderson was part of the much-talked about Festival event For the Birds in 2018. A visual sound artist and pyrotechnician, he works almost exclusively outside, creating compelling site-specific temporary installations and performances, often in collaboration, drawing inspiration from the natural, industrial and technological world. On Warning Notes Mark is working with long-time collaborator Liam Walsh.

Free to attend, Warning Notes is on between 6pm and 10pm in Fred Roche Gardens, 406 Silbury Boulevard, Milton Keynes MK9 2ND

