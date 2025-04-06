Performance of St John Passion for Holy Week

By David Chapman
Contributor
Published 6th Apr 2025, 16:03 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 10:16 BST
Join us in the Church of Christ the Cornertone, the Milton Keynes city-centre Church, on Sunday 13 April at 7:00pm to hear a top quality performance of Bach St John Passion by The Cornerstone Chamber Choir, Orchestra and soloists, directed by local maestro, Adrian Boynton.

Bach St John Passion is a sacred oratorio for four-part choir, soloists and orchestra.

It was first performed on Good Friday, 7th April 1724 at the church in Leipzig where Bach had recently taken a position.

It is a haunting and dramatic depiction of the Passion of Christ using the text from the Gospel of John, the passage traditionally read on Good Friday.

Performance of Bach's St John Passion in Milton Keynes
Performance of Bach's St John Passion in Milton Keynes

The main soloist (the Evangelist) is sung by a tenor soloist with Jesus and Pilate bass soloists.

Tickets £22, £15 (under 18s £5) available from 07961 348697, [email protected] or online (fee applies).

