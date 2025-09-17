Pirate Day at The Canal Museum this Saturday

By Lynda Payton
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2025, 17:27 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 08:12 BST
Pirates at Stoke Bruerneplaceholder image
Pirates at Stoke Bruerne
Ahoy me hearties. Come an' do a bit o' swashbucklin at Stoke Bruerne this Saturday

Learn the language of the gentlemen 'o fortune an' seek out some treasure. Listen to the music 'o The Brave Marauders...and their fellow buccaneers. Dress up an' win some 'andsome booty for the best dressed pirate. Pull on the rope. Guess the name of the parrot and sail on the good ship Charlie (extra cost applies). There be lots of piratey goin's on at The Canal Museum this Saturday.

20th September 11am-4pm FREE

