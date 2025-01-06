Popular Wellbeing Fair comes to Newport Pagnell with New Year's theme
Organised by Deer Spirit Events, this vibrant exhibition promises to nurture your growth, foster gratitude, and provide tools for goal setting and transformation.
The fair welcomes everyone, creating an inclusive space where people feel valued, respected, and free to explore your unique path. Whether you’re seeking clarity, inspiration, or practical advice, the event offers a wealth of opportunities to connect with your aspirations and set yourself up for success in 2025.
Attendees can look forward to meeting a wide range of professional, qualified holistic therapists, intuitive readers, and wellbeing experts. These practitioners offer guidance and support to help you understand the deeper aspects of your resolutions, ensuring you remain motivated and focused throughout the year. "When you gain insight into the emotional and spiritual dimensions of your goals, it becomes easier to stay on track," says Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events.
The event also boasts a selection of fantastic retailers selling magical gifts that are perfect for brightening up your home or workspace. From crystals and candles to affirmational art and unique decor, these treasures can serve as daily reminders of your commitment to personal growth and transformation. Workshops and wellness therapies provide practical tools to maintain the energy and balance needed to achieve your ambitions. These experiences empower attendees to align their physical and mental wellbeing with their goals.
Julie Fenn encourages everyone to take advantage of the show’s offerings: “Join us and transform your resolutions into lasting, positive changes,” she says. “Your future self will thank you.”
Event Details:Date: Sunday, February 8th, 2024
Location: Mead Centre, Newport Pagnell Town Centre
Time: 11 AM – 5 PMFree entry