Prepare to be dazzled by a Fireworks Spectacular at Gulliver’s Land!

A spectacular fireworks display is set to light up Gulliver’s Land this November.

For the first time, families visiting the Milton Keynes resort on Saturday, November 1 will be treated to a fireworks showcase, with the theme park also enjoying extended opening hours.

The special event will see the park open from 10.30am, with visitors able to enjoy extra ride time as selected rides and attractions will remain open until 6.00pm, and the fireworks display taking place around 6.15pm.

Tickets for the Fireworks Spectacular cost from £24 per person, with children under 90cms going free.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone for a fantastic day of theme park fun, rounded off, for the first time, by a thrilling fireworks display. We want to make sure everyone’s half-term ends with a day to remember – and a bang!”

Before the fireworks take centre stage, visitors can enjoy the 50+ rides, attractions, shows and activities at Gulliver’s Land, including The Runaway Train, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster.

As a special treat for the family, you can turn your Fireworks Spectacular visit into an overnight stay, with the resort home to a superb range of accommodation, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn themed lodges, and Woodland Lodges.

For more information and to book tickets for the Fireworks Spectacular, please visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk

*Please note that fireworks shows may be subject to modification or cancellation without prior notice, particularly in the case of severe weather conditions.