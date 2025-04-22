Princesses and pirates to takeover Gulliver’s Land for May bank holiday weekend

A previous Princess and Pirate weekend at Gulliver’s.

High adventure awaits families at Gulliver’s Land for the early May bank holiday as the theme park plays host to a colourful array of princesses and pirates.

The resort in Milton Keynes is gearing up for its annual Princess & Pirate Bank Holiday Weekend Takeover, with tickets for the event from May 3 to May 5 starting at £23 per person per day (if booked online at least two days in advance).

The weekend will see treasure treats, fancy dress events, themed activities and much more, with Buddy Barnacle taking to the stage with some swashbuckling songs and Princess Gilly making special appearances each day.

There will also be the popular Princess & Pirate Parade, for which everyone is invited to wear their best pirate or princess costume – and yes, grown-ups, you can join in too!

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “Last year’s Princess & Pirate Takeover was such a huge hit with families and we’re sure this year will be no different. I can’t wait to see some of the amazing fancy dress costumes, they add such colour to what is already an amazing weekend.”

All the usual rides, attractions, shows and activities will be on offer during Princess & Pirate Weekend, including Jungle River Ride, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster, and Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park.

To make your visit to Gulliver’s Land even more magical, why not book in for a Princess & Pirate Sleepover and stay in the park’s award-winning accommodation, with lots of different themed dens, tents and lodges available in The Adventurers Village.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk