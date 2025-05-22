Proof Accelerator and Linked Events to host Africa Day celebration in Milton Keynes

Proof Accelerator, in collaboration with Linked Events, is proud to announce a special Africa Day celebration on 24 May 2025, from 4:00pm–9:00pm at the Ridgeway Centre (MK12 5TH). This event will shine a spotlight on the remarkable economic, cultural, and innovative contributions of Africans living in Milton Keynes and across the UK.

Recent research reveals that over $115 million in stocks and bonds held by Africans in the United States—and more than £400 million in assets such as property held by Africans in the UK—remain unclaimed. This gap is largely due to the lack of wills and estate-planning instruments among the African diaspora. At the same time, Africans worldwide remitted over $100 billion back to Africa last year, underscoring the significant wealth and financial capacity within these communities.

Africa Day, observed globally on 25 May to commemorate the founding of the African Union, is celebrated with cultural showcases, business forums, panel discussions, and festivals. Given Milton Keynes’s vibrant and rapidly growing African community, the Proof Accelerator–Linked Events collaboration offers an ideal platform to mark this occasion locally.

Event Highlights

Panel Discussion: Hear from leading entrepreneurs and investors on unlocking diaspora wealth, followed by a Q&A session.

Speed Networking: Forge new business connections and explore collaboration opportunities.

Cultural Exhibits: Experience African heritage through art, music, and food.

“We believe this event will empower the African community in Milton Keynes to harness their financial resources, strengthen UK–Africa ties, and drive future prosperity,” said Thelma Ekiyor-Solanke, Founder of Proof Accelerator.

Organisers:

Proof Accelerator

Founder: Thelma Ekiyor-Solanke

Linked Events

Managing Director: Nana Ofori-Atta Oguntola

T: +44 7478 115668 | W: nanaoguntola.me