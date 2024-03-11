Public talk: Rock 'n' Roll Stars - in memory of Simon Clark

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In this astronomy talk, Prof Simon Goodwin of Sheffield University will speak about what makes massive stars so special, and what we do (and don't) know about them.

Massive stars are the rock 'n' roll stars of astronomy - they burn bright, change and evolve quickly, and die too soon.

This is very apt as the talk is in memory of Open University astronomer Simon Clark, who worked closely with Prof Goodwin on various research projects.

Massive stars in the Galactic centre

So the talk will be interspersed with stories of how research is actually done - the great ideas, the stupid mistakes, the moments of discovery, and the fun you can have on the way.