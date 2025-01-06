Queen of the Night: Whitney Houston tribute shines brighter than ever with epic Milton Keynes show

The show returns bigger and brighter than ever to celebrate a decade of success

After an unforgettable 2024 – with over 100,000 tickets sold, a blockbuster UK arena tour, and standing ovations at the Royal Albert Hall and The London Palladium – the phenomenon that is Queen of the Night – A Tribute To Whitney Houston is gearing up to celebrate its 10th anniversary in jaw-dropping style with a show at Milton Keynes Theatre on the 14th January.

Get ready, because 2025 will see this smash-hit production embark on its most ambitious tour yet, bringing the magic of Whitney Houston to 85 cities and towns across Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and England. This is more than a tribute – it’s a once-in-a-lifetime West End theatrical experience, a glittering celebration of the music, spirit, and legacy of one of the greatest voices of all time.

With a sensational live band, a company of extraordinary vocalists, and a breathtaking production design that will light up stages across the country, Queen of the Night – A Tribute To Whitney Houston is a show-stopping spectacle like no other. Expect the dancefloor hits, the soul-stirring ballads, and the show-stopping numbers you love – brought to life with all the glamour, drama, and electrifying energy of Whitney herself.

From the joyous explosion of I Wanna Dance With Somebody to the heart-wrenching beauty of I Will Always Love You, and the anthems that defined a generation like How Will I Know and The Greatest Love of All, this fantastic production doesn’t just honour Whitney – it celebrates her. Audiences will be taken on a dazzling journey through three decades of hits that defined music history, leaving them breathless, inspired, and clamouring for more.

Love at the Royal Albert Hall

Starring in this phenomenal production is the sensational Adenike Adewale, whose breathtaking vocals and magnetic stage presence bring Whitney’s legacy to life in a way that must be seen to be believed.

From shy beginnings singing along to her idols – Whitney, Nina Simone, and gospel greats – she found her voice in school choirs before wowing millions on The Voice in 2021, where her unforgettable rendition of a Whitney classic propelled her to the semi-finals. “When I step on stage in Queen of the Night, I’m not just singing – I’m sharing my heart, my story, and my deep love for Whitney’s music,” she says. “It’s the most incredible honour of my life.”

Audiences everywhere agree – this is not just a show; it’s a moment. A moment to dance, to cry, to celebrate, and to be uplifted by the music of a true icon. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering Whitney’s brilliance for the first time, Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston will transport you, inspire you, and stay with you long after the curtain falls.

Don’t miss this spectacular 10th-anniversary tour – secure your tickets now! Experience the unforgettable thrill of Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston as it brings the house down in a city near you. This is your chance to witness the magic, the music, and the memory of Whitney Houston – and it’s going to be a night to remember.

Fans can expect all the classics

Whitney was a legend. Queen of the Night is her tribute. Be part of the celebration – book today!

THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE

*Please note that this is a tribute production not associated with the Whitney Houston Estate.