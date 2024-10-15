Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get your Halloween costumes ready. The UK’s award-winning family-friendly dance event is back! Raver Tots is coming to Milton Keynes for its annual Halloween dance party.

The party promises to be filled with top DJs playing the best in dance music, lasers, confetti canons, stilt walkers, and acrobats, along with a host of activities for the whole family to enjoy. Taking place on Saturday 26th October, Raver Tots will be live at Unit Nine in Milton Keynes.

Raver Tots is the UK’s biggest family-friendly rave and festival event, organising incredible shows across the UK and beyond. Kids and grownups can hit the dance floor and rave together! Held in huge spaces and playing the best in current and classic dance music, the flagship festivals attract up to 15,000 people at a time. Raver Tots' mission is to get kids and parents dancing and moving, in the most fun way possible.

Saoirse Holland, Director at Raver Tots, said: “Parents grew up listening to great music and hitting the dance floors every weekend. Why does this have to stop when you have kids? Raver Tots gives parents the chance to mix and mingle, make new friends and teach their kids that music really was better in their day. With the music at safe levels for little ears, it’s a great way for the whole family, parents, grandparents and kids to all come together for a great big party.”

Vinylgroover, Dope Ammo, Maddy V and Jasmine Knight will all be taking to the decks playing the greatest dance tracks, along with multi-coloured laser and light shows, dancers, performers, fancy dress, colourful balls and confetti cannons as well as pyrotechnics.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 26th OctoberTime: 1pm – 3pm or 4pm – 6pm (two timeslots to choose from)Location: Unit Nine MK9, Bridgeturn Ave, Old Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5QLTickets: Starting from £12 (child) and £14 (adult).Raver Tots offers a safe and fun environment for all ages, with music played at child-friendly noise levels and a focus on creating lasting memories for families.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable family experience. Book your tickets now at: https://www.ravertots.co.uk/event/raver-tots-halloween-party-milton-keynes-earlier-timeslot/ for the 1pm party or https://www.ravertots.co.uk/event/raver-tots-halloween-party-milton-keynes-later-timeslot/ for the 4pm party.