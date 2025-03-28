Raver Tots family-friendly rave is coming to Milton Keynes in April

Raver Tots is holding an earlier and later slot in Milton Keynes for the event

Raver Tots, the UK’s leading multi-award-winning family-friendly rave and festival, is back and better than ever for 2025, bringing one of its high-energy raves to Unit Nine MK in Milton Keynes on Saturday 5th April with an earlier and later timeslot.

This exciting day promises to be filled with music, dance, and fun activities that the whole family will enjoy.

The Milton Keynes event will showcase a show-stopping performance from Kisstory’s Matt Jam Lamontalongside breathtaking visuals, confetti blasts, and spectacular light shows, all designed to create the ultimate multi-sensory experience for all ages.

With more events, new venues, and an all-star residency of legendary artists, Raver Tots promises an unforgettable experience for families looking to celebrate music and dance together in 2025.

Saoirse Holland, Director of Raver Tots, said: “We're thrilled to be launching our biggest Spring/Summer tour yet. It feels so important this year to take some time out, hit the dancefloor and celebrate life with our loved ones, we've pulled out all the stops with our lineups and I can't wait to see everyone enjoying themselves!”

Event Details:

Date : 5th April 2025

: 5th April 2025 Time : Earlier Timeslot: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm (Sold Out!)

: Earlier Timeslot: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm (Sold Out!) Later Timeslot: 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Location : Unit Nine MK, 9 Bridgeturn Avenue, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5QL

: Unit Nine MK, 9 Bridgeturn Avenue, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5QL Tickets: Kids tickets from £12 and adult tickets from £14.

Raver Tots offers a safe and fun environment for all ages, with music played at child-friendly noise levels and a focus on creating lasting memories for families.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable family experience in Milton Keynes. Book your tickets now at https://www.fatsoma.com/e/pteu54c3/raver-tots-milton-keynes-earlier-timeslot and https://www.fatsoma.com/e/1kgfet6b/raver-tots-milton-keynes-later-timeslot