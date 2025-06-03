Recruiting Now! Youth Club Volunteers at The Safety Centre!

The Safety Centre Milton Keynes, renowned for its award-winning Hazard Alley safety education, is excited to announce the launch of its new Youth Club project, aimed at providing safe spaces and impactful programming for young people aged 11-14 in Milton Keynes.

Funded by the National Lottery Million Hours Fund, the project is strategically focused on reducing the likelihood of young people becoming victims or perpetrators of violence, fostering social action, and creating positive environments.

To deliver these vital initiatives, The Safety Centre is actively recruiting dedicated volunteers aged 18 and over to join their team.

The youth club sessions run Monday to Friday from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and volunteers are asked to commit a minimum of two hours per week. To ensure accessibility, travel expenses will be reimbursed at 45p per mile and reasonable adaptions will be facilitated for those with support needs.

"Youth Work is an entirely new space for The Safety Centre," says Kelly Israel, Youth Worker at The Safety Centre. "We are already known for our award-winning Hazard Alley safety education work across Milton Keynes and surrounding locations, and these youth clubs see us bringing our passion, expertise, and strategic aims to our new Youth Clubs. Our focus is on reducing the likelihood of young people aged 11-14 becoming victims of violence or perpetrating it, and tackling the root causes of youth violence in our City. Volunteers are a key part of our delivery, and we are excited to welcome new volunteers to our team."

This initiative presents a unique opportunity for individuals across Milton Keynes to make a tangible difference in the lives of young people.

The Safety Centre is particularly keen to connect with:

Corporates: Businesses looking for meaningful employee volunteer opportunities.

Businesses looking for meaningful employee volunteer opportunities. Students: Those seeking practical experience in youth work, community engagement, or social impact.

Those seeking practical experience in youth work, community engagement, or social impact. Individuals aged 50+: Bringing invaluable life experience and mentorship to the project.

Beyond the profound impact volunteers have on the community, engaging in volunteer work offers significant personal benefits. Volunteering is a fantastic way to gain new skills, enhance your CV, and boost your confidence and self-esteem. It provides opportunities to meet new people, expand your social network, and foster a strong sense of purpose and accomplishment. Studies consistently show that volunteering can also improve mental and physical wellbeing, reducing stress and promoting a more positive outlook on life. With Volunteers' Week (June 2-8, 2025) happening, now is an ideal time to explore the rewarding world of volunteering and see how much you can gain while giving back.

Volunteering with the Hazard Alley Youth Club project offers a chance to contribute to a safer community, develop new skills, and become part of a passionate team dedicated to positive youth development.

Interested individuals or organisations can contact Kelly or Emma, Youth Workers, at [email protected] for more information and to express their interest.

About The Safety Centre Milton Keynes: The Safety Centre Milton Keynes is an award-winning educational charity dedicated to teaching vital safety lessons in an immersive, interactive environment. Through its Hazard Alley facility, it has educated thousands of children and adults on how to stay safe in various everyday situations. With the launch of the Youth Club project, The Safety Centre expands its mission to proactively support and protect young people in the community.

Contact: Kelly or Emma, Youth Workers, [email protected]

Website: www.safetycentre.co.uk

