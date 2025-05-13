Reggae Land reveals final headliners for 2025 line-up: Mavado & Dexta Daps

-

The countdown to Reggae Land 2025 just got even more exciting with the announcement of its final main stage headliners: Dexta Daps will bring his electrifying presence to Saturday, while Mavado, one of dancehall’s most iconic voices, will take to the stage on Sunday.

They join an already heavyweight line-up of over 90 artists set to perform across five vibrant stages at The Milton Keynes National Bowl on August 2nd and 3rd, 2025, as Reggae Land celebrates its 5th anniversary in style.

Also announced is Little Lion Sound, who will take over the One Love Stage on Saturday with their infectious energy and signature selections.

Following a record-breaking edition in 2024, Reggae Land returns with enhanced production, and a jam-packed programme of reggae, dancehall, dub, jungle, and DnB — alongside art installations, a Caribbean food village with 70+ vendors, a reggae flea market & more.

With already announced names including Chronixx, Capleton, Steel Pulse, Gyptian, Alpha Blondy, Kabaka Pyramid, Protoje, Tanya Stephens, Spragga Benz, Morgan Heritage, Iration Steppas, Mungo’s Hi Fi, Mad Professor, and Aba Shanti I, Reggae Land 2025 promises an unforgettable weekend.

FINAL TICKETS

On-sale Friday 16th May at 9AM from £69.50 + booking fee

This milestone year is expected to welcome 100,000+ attendees, making it one of the largest reggae festivals in Europe. With unmatched vibes and a line-up that spans legends to rising stars, this is an essential date in the summer festival calendar.

Signing up is essential for access to final tickets! Sign up via reggaeland.co.uk