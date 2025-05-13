Repair, reuse, and reimagine with WD-40 Company at Midsummer Place

By Perception PR
Contributor
Published 13th May 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 11:20 BST
WD40 will host their repair, reuse and reimagine event at Midsummer Placeplaceholder image
WD40 will host their repair, reuse and reimagine event at Midsummer Place
Midsummer Place will be hosting the three-day Repair don’t Replace event this May half-term, from 10 AM – 4 PM on Thursday, 29 May to Saturday, 31 May 2025.

Supported by WD-40 Company, the event invites the community to breathe new life into their much-loved belongings, with expert help and demonstrations showing how a little maintenance can go a long way.

Most Popular

In collaboration with WD-40 Company, Repair Cafes and Men in Sheds MK, this FREE event celebrates sustainability, community spirit, and the power of a good old-fashioned repair!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guests are encouraged to bring in a variety of items to be fixed, from children’s toys, small appliances, cameras, and bikes, as well as clothing and fabric goods. There is even opportunity on some of the days for analogue watch repairs!

Please note: Microwaves, smart devices, and any item too heavy to be comfortably carried into the centre will not be accepted.

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, said: "We’re so excited to bring the Repair Don’t Replace event to life. It’s a brilliant way to connect with our community and promote sustainable living in a fun and approachable way.”

It’s not just about fixing, it’s about fun and engagement too. Families can enjoy on-the-day games, including Spin the Wheel, and Meet & Greet with the WD-40 Mascots, which are sure to bring a smile to the faces of our littlest guests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Repairs will be facilitated by the dedicated volunteers from Repair Cafes, a global grassroots movement encouraging people to repair rather than replace, all while building community connections. The team often shares repair tips and tricks, offering visitors a chance to learn hands-on skills and extend the life of their items. They’re joined by Men in Sheds MK, a fantastic local charity that provides a creative, inclusive space for DIY projects and skill-sharing.

Come to Midsummer Place this May Half-Term (29–31 May) for hands-on fun, sustainable fixes, and community spirit.

For updates on all the latest news, visit Midsummer Place or follow us on social media and visit https://midsummerplace.co.uk

Related topics:Repair
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice