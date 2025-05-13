Repair, reuse, and reimagine with WD-40 Company at Midsummer Place

WD40 will host their repair, reuse and reimagine event at Midsummer Place

Midsummer Place will be hosting the three-day Repair don’t Replace event this May half-term, from 10 AM – 4 PM on Thursday, 29 May to Saturday, 31 May 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported by WD-40 Company, the event invites the community to breathe new life into their much-loved belongings, with expert help and demonstrations showing how a little maintenance can go a long way.

In collaboration with WD-40 Company, Repair Cafes and Men in Sheds MK, this FREE event celebrates sustainability, community spirit, and the power of a good old-fashioned repair!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests are encouraged to bring in a variety of items to be fixed, from children’s toys, small appliances, cameras, and bikes, as well as clothing and fabric goods. There is even opportunity on some of the days for analogue watch repairs!

Please note: Microwaves, smart devices, and any item too heavy to be comfortably carried into the centre will not be accepted.

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, said: "We’re so excited to bring the Repair Don’t Replace event to life. It’s a brilliant way to connect with our community and promote sustainable living in a fun and approachable way.”

It’s not just about fixing, it’s about fun and engagement too. Families can enjoy on-the-day games, including Spin the Wheel, and Meet & Greet with the WD-40 Mascots, which are sure to bring a smile to the faces of our littlest guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repairs will be facilitated by the dedicated volunteers from Repair Cafes, a global grassroots movement encouraging people to repair rather than replace, all while building community connections. The team often shares repair tips and tricks, offering visitors a chance to learn hands-on skills and extend the life of their items. They’re joined by Men in Sheds MK, a fantastic local charity that provides a creative, inclusive space for DIY projects and skill-sharing.

Come to Midsummer Place this May Half-Term (29–31 May) for hands-on fun, sustainable fixes, and community spirit.

For updates on all the latest news, visit Midsummer Place or follow us on social media and visit https://midsummerplace.co.uk