Residents invited to have their say at tonight’s Community Forum in Conniburrow

Great Linford Parish Council is hosting its latest Community Forum meeting tonight, Monday, 1st September 2025, from 7pm-8:30pm, at Conniburrow Community Centre, MK14 7DX.

The forum provides a vital opportunity for residents to raise concerns, ask questions, and collaborate with local agencies on issues that matter most to the community.

Topics on the agenda include crime and anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and littering, bins and waste issues, landscape maintenance, and dog waste bins.

Tommy Hayes, Community Liaison Officer at Great Linford Parish Council, said:

“The Community Forum is all about listening and working together. We want residents to feel empowered to share their concerns and help shape the solutions that improve everyday life in Conniburrow and across the parish.”

Local agencies and representatives will also be in attendance, ready to listen to feedback and address issues directly.

Residents unable to attend in person are encouraged to submit their questions or suggestions in advance by emailing [email protected].

Hayes added:

“Even if you can’t make it tonight, we want to hear from you. Every voice matters, and the more people that take part, the stronger our community becomes.”

Event details at a glance:

Date: Monday, 1st September 2025

Time: 7pm - 8:30pm

Location: Conniburrow Community Centre, MK14 7DX

