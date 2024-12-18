Residents invited to Mayor’s Christmas Concert

Residents are invited to join the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Marie Bradburn, at a special Christmas concert at Church of Christ the Cornerstone on Friday 20 December.

The concert offers an evening filled with Christmas carols, festive treats, and a visit from Santa himself.

Limited tickets are available to buy for the event which will see soprano Emily Haig and the church choir perform a selection of festive favourites.

With mince pies, mulled wine, and hot chocolate also available, the evening will be sure to get residents into the festive spirit whilst raising money for the Mayor’s chosen charity.

Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Marie Bradburn, said:

“SMK Gateway, offer fantastic services to children, young people, and their families in Milton Keynes. So please join us for a festive and family-friendly event to celebrate Christmas whilst helping a great cause.”

SMK Gateway, CEO, Tony Oyakhire, added:

“We are delighted to be part of this wonderful Christmas concert and invite everyone to come along and celebrate the festive season with us. At SMK we are all about creating opportunities for local children so they can reach their full potential. Your support will help us continue our vital work in Milton Keynes and help us get closer to building our new learning and enterprise centre.”

Event details:

Date: Friday 20 December

Time: 7.00pm for children to visit Santa with the concert starting at 7.30pm

Location: The Church of Christ the Cornerstone

SIEVEMK Gateway was founded in 2007 to address the problem of educational underachievement among young people, particularly BAME students.

The charity that is run by a small team, as well as up to 10 volunteers, needs a new premises to meet demand from students and to serve the city’s growing population.

Sieve MK Gateway works tirelessly to support young people across the city, funds from the concert will be put towards the charity’s new learning and enterprise centre.

The project to build a new learning and enterprise centre began in 2017 and the charity is hoping to relocate to the North of the city where the building will provide space for tuition, exams, training suites, meeting rooms, studio space, and a community café.