Retelling the forgotten story of the Dick, Kerr Ladies F.C. at Stantonbury Theatre next month

The Dick, Kerr’s ladies team formed in 1917 with women working at Dick, Kerr and Company Ltd - a munitions factory in Preston.

They rose to fame in 1920 having represented England in their first international game against France winning 2-0, and setting a world record-breaking attendance figure for women’s football at a Boxing Day match playing in front of an estimated 53,000 fans, with a further 14,000 queuing outside the ground. This record was beaten almost 99 years later in 2019 by Atlético Madrid and F.C. Barcelona.

Uncomfortable by the women’s success in playing the great game and attracting more spectators than men’s matches, The Football Association banned them from playing on official pitches for nearly 50 years.

Pepper's Ghost - Not A Game For Girls

The cast and production team made up of local community actors, students from Milton Keynes College and professional Producer and Director Rosemary Hill, Musical Director Shiny Hussain and Movement Director Carly Halse, will bring the thought-provoking story of the Dick, Kerr Ladies to life, using a mixture of real life and fictional characters and blending drama, songs, and choreographed games.

Rosemary Hill, producer and director of ‘Not A Game For Girls’ says: “This is an incredibly important story to tell. Without the Dick, Kerr’s Ladies and their tenacity to fight for their right to play football, there would certainly be no game for girls.

"Just think where we would be if The F.A hadn’t imposed the ban”.

“We are producing this play to not only highlight the trials and triumphs this team and women’s football has had to endure since it started, but to also raise awareness of this record-breaking team who are a key part of women’s sport and our football history. It’s important that we share this with the next generation.”