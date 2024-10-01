Returning to the centre:mk, The Milton Keynes Wedding Show - THE BIG ONE

Published 1st Oct 2024
Get ready for the largest and most exciting wedding event in the region! The Milton Keynes Wedding Show - THE BIG ONE returns to Middleton Hall at the centre:mk on Saturday 19th October and Sunday 20th October 2024. With over 70 top wedding suppliers showcasing their services, this is the ultimate destination for couples planning their big day.

The show offers a wide array of wedding services, from bridal fashion to florists, photographers to entertainment, and everything in between. Whether you're just starting your wedding journey or finalising the details, you'll find everything you need under one roof.

**Event Highlights:**

- Around 70 wedding suppliers showcasing their services.

Advert for the Milton Keynes Wedding Show on the 19th - 20th October in Middleton Hall the centre:mkAdvert for the Milton Keynes Wedding Show on the 19th - 20th October in Middleton Hall the centre:mk
- Bridal catwalk shows featuring the latest bridal trends at 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm each day.

- A chance to meet and get expert advice from some of the finest wedding professionals in the region.

- Big thanks to our event sponsor, Milton Keynes City Television, who will be present at the show.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore all the best that the wedding industry has to offer. With so many unique suppliers, special show discounts, and inspiring ideas, the Milton Keynes Wedding Show is an unmissable event for couples planning their perfect wedding day.

Bridal catwalk showBridal catwalk show
**Location:**

Middleton Hall, the centre:mk, Milton Keynes

**Dates:**

Saturday 19th & Sunday 20th October 2024. Bridal catwalk times: 12pm, 2pm, 4pm.

Milton Keynes Wedding ShowMilton Keynes Wedding Show
Join us at Milton Keynes' premier wedding event and take your wedding planning to the next level!

For more information and event updates, visit Milton Keynes Wedding Show - THE BIG ONE or contact [email protected]

