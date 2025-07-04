Rev your engines for a great cause

The Vivid charity car meet returns to Little Brickhill… On Saturday 2nd August, from 10am to midday, car enthusiasts from across Milton Keynes and beyond are invited to The George Pub in Little Brickhill for a truly special morning of motors, memories and music - all in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity car meet is hosted by Vivid, a passionate car community group originally founded by Bryn Williams, an avid car fanatic, and his close friend Dan (from ODK Waxes.) Tragically, Bryn lost his battle with Cystic Fibrosis in 2022, but his legacy lives on through this event. Now, his sister and ODK are keeping the wheels turning, raising funds and awareness for the cause closest to their hearts.

Set against the backdrop of the picturesque village of Little Brickhill, this isn’t just any car meet — it’s a respectful gathering to celebrate incredible vehicles and remember a valued member of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect a vibrant showcase of motors. Previous meets have seen everything from old school Fords to Ferraris, modified Subarus, and everything in between. Whether you're into classic restorations or modern marvels, there’s truly something for everyone.

A proud petrol head showing off his car

Highlights include:

A live set from drum and bass DJ label OTD, bringing the energy all morning long

Coffee and bacon butties available to purchase at the bar

A cake sale and charity raffle

A friendly car competition with featured vehicles on display in the main car park

Want your car to be in the spotlight?

Reach out to @odkwaxes on Instagram or email [email protected] to secure your space in the main car park. Spots are limited and tend to fill fast.

The CF raffle and cake stand

Most importantly, this is a respectful meet, built on community spirit and shared passion. Attendees are asked to be considerate of the village setting and local residents.

So whether you’re a die-hard petrolhead, a curious local, or simply someone who enjoys a good coffee and a great cause — come along, show your support, and be part of something that means the world to many.

Event Details:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

📍 The George Pub, Little Brickhill, Milton Keynes, MK17 9LZ

A photo from a previous Vivid charity car event at Little Brickhill

🗓 Saturday 2nd August

⏰ 10:00am – 12:00pm

🎗 Raising money for Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Let’s make some noise for Bryn — respectfully, of course…