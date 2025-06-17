Review: Bat Out of Hell delivers a wild, roaring ride, bursting with octane-fuelled energy as it storms the stage at Milton Keynes Theatre for two solid hours of rock and roll

Just stepping into the auditorium, I knew this wasn’t going to be your average night at the theatre. The set was phenomenal, a sprawling, dystopian world full of grit and fire, with the band perched high above the action like gods of the apocalypse.

As anyone who reads my reviews will know, this is a massive thing for me. As a musician myself, I truly believe the musicians are the foundation of any musical show; everything stands on their shoulders, and here, they were rightly given pride of place. It set the tone perfectly for what was to come.

From the opening rumble of an ominous soundscape, anticipation bubbled through the room, and what followed didn’t disappoint. Bat Out of Hell is part rock concert, part theatre, part fever dream, and I loved it. Set in a dystopian future, the story follows rebel leader Strat and his wild gang, The Lost, as they battle against the iron grip of the authoritarian Falco. Enter Raven, Falco’s sheltered daughter, and cue a forbidden romance that burns with echoes of Romeo and Juliet and Peter Pan, all while the chaos of rebellion swirls around them. It even had a bit of a Rocky Horror flavour, bold, bonkers, and completely unapologetic.

The use of screens and live on-stage video was brilliant, adding an unexpected, multi-dimensional layer to the action. Lighting was atmospheric, and the special effects—especially the pyrotechnics- were superb. Add into that the grimy world of tunnels, and it all felt like being dropped into the pages of a graphic novel.

The Cast

The music and musicians were sublime, tight, accomplished, and pulsing with energy. They captured the tension, the romance, the rage... everything. And while I usually recoil at jukebox musicals (they often feel flat and formulaic to me), this show didn’t fall into that trap. These songs were always theatrical at heart, and here, they were given a narrative that made them fly.

A quick note on microphones. I really don’t understand why these were used; I really am not a fan of them; they pull focus and disrupt the flow. Why use them when head mics would do the job so much better? That said, the cast were flawless in their handling of them. The movement between actors was so slick and choreographed, it barely registered as a distraction.

And speaking of the cast, WOW, what a powerhouse company. Glenn Adamson as Strat was utterly electrifying—raw, intense, and magnetic from start to finish. Katie Tonkinson’s Raven was gorgeously grounded, bringing real vulnerability and fire to the role. Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane delivered real dramatic heft and some surprisingly moving moments. Georgia Iudica-Davies as Zahara? Her vocals were next level—she hit the bar and kept going. And Ethan Tanner’s Jagwire brought both swagger and soul. Honestly, every single performer on that stage gave 110%. The choreography was explosive (what are these people on?!), and every harmony gave me chills. Spine-tingling stuff.

Musical highlights? Too many to mention, but obviously it had to be “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth”, “Bat Out of Hell”, “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)”, and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” were all epics in their own right. And the previously unreleased “What Part of My Body Hurts the Most” was a genuine showstopper—absolutely stunning.

My one big gripe? The volume. It was loud, too loud. Towards the end I had to put my fingers in my ears and on leaving the theatre I realised I had experienced auditory overload, that’s not good!!! I missed several lyrics and dialogues simply because the sound was overpowering. It's such a shame because when the music and storytelling were in harmony, it was absolutely electrifying.

All in all, this was an awesome night of theatre. Raunchy, exciting, unapologetically over the top—Bat Out of Hell is an all-out assault on the senses (mostly) in the best way. The story is simple, but honestly, that’s not what you’re here for. You’re here for the spectacle, the music, the madness, and the sheer adrenaline rush of it all. Get yourself a ticket—you won’t regret it.

Bat Out of Hell plays until Saturday, June 28th, so book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.