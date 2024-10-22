REVIEW: Desire, duty, and dreams - 'An Officer and a Gentleman' Musical marches into town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The story follows Zack Mayo, a young man training to become a naval officer at a military academy. He faces the challenges of rigorous training and the harsh realities of military life, all while struggling with his own personal demons.

The musical showcases a captivating blend of iconic hits from the 80s, immersing the audience in the vibrant era. The score is crafted to resonate with the characters' emotional journeys and underscore pivotal moments in the storyline. However, this isn't just any old Jukebox Musical; the meticulously selected songs serve as a powerful narrative device, mirroring the unfolding story and infusing the action with depth and meaning. The musical arrangements were mainly brilliant, although at times some of them didn’t quite work for me and the original song was lost.

The production features a cleverly designed, minimally staged framework of steel that seamlessly moves and merges into different sets, creating a dynamic visual landscape. The neon lighting powerfully evokes the atmosphere, enhancing the emotional tone of the scenes.

The choreography was powerful and delivered with punch and precision. Notable highlights included the fight scenes and the American-style marches, excellently executed by the ensemble. Their vocals infused the musical with electrifying harmonies and energy, taking it to another level, and whilst a couple of individual performances may not have been flawless (given the challenging nature of the songs) this was not your typical polished musical with perfect smiles. Instead, it was raw, gritty, and passionate. The blend of polished moments and authentic emotions created an intense, relatable experience that resonated deeply with the audience.

The Cast

Luke Baker delivered a compelling performance as Zack Mayo, portraying his journey from a brash recruit to a more mature individual. Baker’s vulnerability and determination make Zack's struggles and triumphs relatable, while his charisma brings fresh energy to this iconic role.

Paul French’s rendition of Sid Worley was not only captivating but completely stole my heart. His electrifying portrayal brings an intense depth to the character, and he bleeds every emotion in his final song, leaving a profound impact on the audience.

Notably, Melanie Masson (Esther Pokrifki) and Wendi Harriott (Aunt Bunny) delivered some beautiful vocal moments with super strong voices, especially in "A Man's World," supported by the spine-chilling harmonies of the factory girls. As did Georgia Lennon (Paula Pokrifki) in her powerfully pelted last song. Jamal Kane Crawford gave us a great Gunnery Sergeant in Emil Foley.

The performance was a tale of two halves. The first act left me struggling to hear the dialogue, making it hard to follow the narrative and giving it a “take it or leave it” vibe. But everything changed with the explosive opening of “Living on Prayer” in the second half, when the entire production sprang to life, reaching new heights. The dialogue was crystal clear, the vocals resonated with power, and the energy surged, transforming the experience into something truly captivating.

