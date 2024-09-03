Review: Hairspray the Musical ‘holds’ audiences captivated with its highly exhilarating performance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hairspray the Musical ‘Holds’ Audiences Captivated with its Highly Exhilarating Performance.

This iconic musical directed by Paul Kerryson and Brenda Edwards (Loose Women), features some of musical theatre’s best hit songs including Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat and Good Morning Baltimore by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy-winning duo Marc Shaiman (music and lyrics) and Scott Wittman (lyrics).

Hairspray tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, a quirky, plus-sized teenager with a passion for dancing and a dream to perform on the “Corny Collins Show.” Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she ends up in detention with the African-American students at her school, who introduce her to their unique dance moves. Embracing her newfound groove, Tracy impresses everyone and secures a coveted spot on Corny's show, setting the stage for a transformative experience that goes beyond just dancing. Determined to use her newfound fame for good, Tracy challenges racial injustices with the support of her family and friends. As an advocate for integration, she inspires her community to stand for equality, proving that one person can make a difference in the fight against discrimination.

I loved the way this was staged. The band were visible at the back of the stage on a plinth where their magnificently produced sound met the audience full on. This was a winner with me. I don’t like to see musicians hidden in the pit, they deserve to be part of the action, after all, where would a musical be without them? And, there was a projection screen occasionally flown down that set the flavour of place and time with its powerful images.

Katie Brace, (Tracy), immediately took command from the opening note with her engaging performance, delivering one stellar song after another. Each main character was perfectly cast, I can’t name one above another as they were all so good and that goes for every member of the ensemble too who brought their roles to life with remarkable precision and passion. The high-energy performances were marked by stunning vocals and harmonious blends, with a special nod to 'The Dynamics' for their exceptional contribution. The choreography was both slick and superb, while the costumes were beautiful, colourful, and dazzling, adding an extra layer of visual splendour to the production.

Beautifully directed it had the audience utterly mesmerised. This was an exhilarating, joyous, high-energy, feel-good show that kept me supplied with goose-pimples throughout, and I’m still singing You Can’t Stop The Beat this morning. Think I’ll watch the film tonight to keep the dopamine going. 😊

For heaven’s sake DON’T MISS THIS! You can get your tickets at the Milton Keynes Theatre Website.