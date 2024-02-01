Review: Matthew Bourne’s, Edward Scissorhands isn't just a brilliant production, it's an experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In this clever and poignant story, the overall plot has been developed and enriched by the introduction of new elements. After a fatal and tragic accident, an inventor attempts to recreate his son. Unfortunately, the inventor suffers a heart attack when his house is broken into by a group of teenagers. He dies before he can finish Edward, who is left with scissor hands, all alone in a strange new world.

Edward Scissorhands is played by Stephen Murray, featuring Katrina Lyndon as Kim Boggs, Glenn Graham as Bill Boggs, Sophia Hudley as Peg Boggs, Xavier Andriambolanoro Sotiya as Kevin Boggs and Benjamin Barlow Bazeley as Jim Upton, Nicole Kabera as Joyce Monroe and Artistide Lyons as her husband, George.

"I watched the film back in the 90s, but I didn't enjoy it. However, having been bowled over by Bourne's Sleeping Beauty and Romeo and Juliet, I had high expectations, and once again I wasn’t disappointed.

As the curtain rises, we are immediately immersed in the story that is about to unfold. The set, lighting, and sound effects work together to create an atmosphere in which Edward, the protagonist, is expertly constructed and brought to life by his inventor father. Then we are catapulted to the Stepfordesque town of Hope Springs where we meet its ‘gleaming’ American residents, families with ideal lives, houses, parents, children, and white teeth.

Every scene has its own special thing going on, sad, funny, and scary, with the performers' captivating movements, body language, and facial expressions ingeniously conveying the complexity of emotions.

One scene stands out, in which every family drives their car, with each family performing the same movements but in their own unique way, expressing their distinct personalities and individuality. All this leaving you to decide which narrative to follow.

Film scores are often considered as a background element that enhances the plot. Not here though, where the music is equally the star, speaking a thousand words (where there aren’t any) and is very much at the forefront of the action. Along with the most intricate and ingeniously devised movement, this production has a way of drawing you right into the heart of the all-consuming narrative. It connects with you emotionally, pulling you into a trance-like state that appeals to many different senses.

There have been a handful of shows that have had a huge impact on me and the last three have all been a product of Matthew Bourne. Edward Scissorhands took my emotions another level and I couldn’t help having a sob as it touched me so deeply on so many levels. This is art at its absolute best, I am a total Matthew Bourne convert, completely hooked and I will never ever want to miss his productions when I have the chance to see them.