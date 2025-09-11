Review: The well-known duo Pemberton and Shearsmith bring their darkly comic world to the stage with Inside No. 9: Stage/Fright, which opened this week at Milton Keynes Theatre

Pemberton and Shearsmith

The show promised laughter laced with unease, the absurd and the macabre.It begins brilliantly, with a theatre-set sketch that skewers bad audience behaviour: rustling sweet wrappers, glowing phones, noisy snacks, even the odd snore. Sharp and instantly recognisable, it’s a witty, authentic opener that lands its jokes perfectly.

From there, the evening mixes nods to past episodes with new material. One highlight recalls Bernie Clifton’s Dressing Room, with the duo reviving “Cheese and Crackers,” a washed-up comedy act edging towards despair. Later, we were treated to the appearance of a celebrity guest onto the scene (we had the delightful Sarah Pascoe, although it changes each night), caught up in an improvised “abduction” routine, which is chaotic and unpredictable.

Elsewhere, the show plays with the idea of haunted theatres. Yet this strand felt less convincing on the relatively modern stage of Milton Keynes, which lacks the atmosphere of older, storied playhouses.

Despite moments of brilliance, the production struggles to find a clear identity. It’s sometimes funny, sometimes unsettling, but rarely both at once. The creative team deserve praise for lighting, sound, special effects, and costumes, all of which added richness and polish. The cast’s commitment was clear too, and their enjoyment was infectious.

But for me, the twists felt predictable, the humour less sharp than hoped, and the scares too reliant on loud bangs rather than genuine suspense. My son, usually a loyal admirer of the series, left with the same sense: the leap from screen to stage hasn’t quite been realised.

As theatre, Inside No. 9 offers plenty of nods and Easter eggs for fans, but those seeking surprise, tension, and atmosphere may come away wanting more.

If you are dying to see it get your tickets soon as there was a pretty packed house. Tickets are available at the Milton Keynes Theatre Box Office.