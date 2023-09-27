Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Romans Field School is celebrating 50 years of ‘building success in supporting its families, pupils and staff to become the best version of themselves’.

Romans Field school is a small special school in Bletchley. Romans Field School meets the need of pupils with social, emotional, and mental health difficulties (SEMH), Autistic Spectrum Condition (ASC) and complex needs.

The school delivers the National Curriculum or for those who require it an individualised, bespoke curriculum, the Romans Field curriculum. The special school serves the wider Milton Keynes area but also educates children from Northampton, Luton, Buckinghamshire, and Bedfordshire.

Romans Field School has developed over the years from a residential EBD school, to the SEMH and Complex Needs primary school it now is.

The longest withstanding member of staff of 34 years stating “I have loved my time here it will always have a very special place in my heart. Every single day is different. I have a huge bank of great memories.

"I have watched the school grow and evolve to meet the pupils needs. The pupils have flourished in our environment and with self-belief they can achieve and follow their dreams.

"Families have often said we have mended their families by working together building a bright future.

"We don’t just work with the young people we work side by side with the family.”

The school will be celebrating by having ‘through the years’ themed days over the next academic year, and a Christmas Fayre on the 7th December.

They would like to invite all current families and any older faces along to join in the celebrations.

To top it off, the school has also been voted ‘Special School of the Year’ in Milton Keynes Education Awards.