Royal Air Force to showcase iconic aircraft in spectacular flypast at North Bucks Country Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The skies above the North Bucks Country Show are set to come alive with the historic roar of World War II-era aircraft on 1 June 2024. The Royal Air Force (RAF) will be conducting a breathtaking flypast at the event, featuring iconic Spitfire and Hurricane aeroplanes.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) has arranged for the inclusion of these legendary aircraft as part of the North Bucks Country Show's entertainment line-up, offering spectators a unique glimpse into aviation history. Both the Spitfire and Hurricane played pivotal roles during World War II, with their distinctive silhouettes and powerful engines reflecting the bravery and resilience of the RAF pilots who flew them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Royal Air Force to bring such iconic aircraft to the North Bucks Country Show," said John Thrower, Chairman of the North Bucks Country Show. "This flypast promises to be a highlight of the event, offering attendees an unforgettable experience and paying tribute to the rich aviation heritage of our nation."

Hurricane and Spitfire to attend

The flypast will showcase the agility and grace of the Spitfire and Hurricane as they soar through the skies above Singleborough, near Buckingham. Spectators will have the opportunity to witness history in motion, with expert pilots manoeuvring these legendary aircraft with precision and skill.